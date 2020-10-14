The global rupture disc market size is poised to grow by USD 44.86 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

There is an increase in the demand for relief devices that are fast-acting. Some process systems require relief devices to act instantly when the system pressure increases. The reaction of time of rupture discs is much faster than pressure relief valves. Therefore, industries prefer the use of rupture discs in heat exchangers overpressure relief valves. Pressure relief valves do not respond quickly when subjected to excessive pressure from gas or vapor media or when liquid flashing occurs. Thus, the ability to burst quickly makes rupture discs the preferred choice among many industries.

Report Highlights:

The major rupture disc market growth came from the metallic rupture discs segment. Metallic rupture discs are used to protect vessels, piping, and other pressure-containing components from excessive pressure and/or vacuum. This type of rupture disk typically contains an angular seat design. Therefore, the ability to withstand high operating pressure of up to 95% makes metallic rupture discs the preferred choice in many industries. Moreover, metallic rupture discs can be used as standalone pressure relief devices or combined with relief valves. Standalone metallic rupture discs have a higher demand than metallic rupture discs in combination with relief valves.

APAC had the largest rupture disc market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising volume of automobile production and an increasing number of power plants will significantly influence rupture disc market growth in this region.

The global rupture disc market is fragmented. BS&B Safety Systems LLC, Continental Disc Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Fike Corp., Graco Inc., Halma Plc, Mersen Group, Parker-Hannifin Corp., SGL Carbon SE, and V-TEX Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this global rupture disc market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the rupture disc market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Ability to Handle Highly Viscous Liquids will be a Key Market Trend

Rupture discs are used when the process media contains highly viscous liquids. The flow of highly viscous liquids such as polymers through relief valves is challenging to monitor as these viscous liquids tend to adhere to the valves, leading to a valve malfunction. Pressure relief valves also do not burst quickly enough when faced with the overpressure that these viscous liquids exert. An increase in the demand for rupture discs in industries where the production process system deals with highly viscous liquids is one of the vital rupture disc market trends.

Rupture Disc Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rupture disc market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rupture disc market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rupture disc market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rupture disc market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

