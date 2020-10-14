The global interactive children's book market size is poised to grow by USD 755.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis
The growing use of interactive books to increase literacy at an early age among children is a major factor driving the demand for the market in focus. With the rising number of children struggling to read, the importance of early literacy has increased. Encouraging children to develop reading habits from a young age helps in improving their literacy, vocabulary, and creativity. It also boosts language learning abilities. As a result, parents, teachers, and schools are increasingly investing in interactive children's books. Moreover, these books improve creativity and allow children to use their imagination and enhance the overall vocabulary and productivity. Therefore, the increasing benefits of inculcating reading habits from an early age are contributing to the growth of the global interactive children's book market during the forecast period.
Report Highlights:
- The major interactive children's book market growth came from the physical books segment. Children prefer physical books as they impart a sense of belonging. Moreover, users of physical books do not have to deal with issues of storage and multitasking between alerts and reading that are common in e-books. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the e-books segment.
- APAC accounted for the largest interactive children's books market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing demand for books for children in the age group of 0-14 years and the emergence of national players in the region will significantly influence interactive children's books market growth.
- The global interactive children's book market is fragmented. Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co., Lagardère Group, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., Scholastic Corp., and ViacomCBS Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this interactive children's book market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global interactive children's book market 2020-2024 is expected to have a Positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Emergence of Personalized Books will be a Key Market Trend
The emergence of personalized storybooks helps the children to customize the content of storybooks by adding texts, sounds, and pictures of their choice. Digital books enhance the level of personalization by adding children's voice-overs or digital drawings. The shift in customer spending and shopping habits has further amplified the growth potential of the e-commerce market. Personalized books are one of the vital interactive children's book market trends as it provides them with a positive sense of ownership of the content.
Interactive Children's Book Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive children's book market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the interactive children's book market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the interactive children's book market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive children's book market vendors
