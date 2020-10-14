The global professional haircare products market size is poised to grow by USD 4.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Common issues such as dandruff, damaged hair due to sun exposure, and damaged scalp are the prime reasons that sustain the demand for haircare products across the globe. Leveraging this scenario, the key manufacturers in the global professional haircare products market have started introducing customized products and haircare treatments that suit the specific requirements of customers. For instance, L'Oréal has recently launched its strengthening mask that helps in providing strength, conditioning, and shine to the tresses. Similarly, many vendors are offering specific products for various hair types, which will increase sales and augment the growth of the professional haircare products market share over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Almost 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the critical market for professional haircare products in APAC.

The global professional haircare products market is fragmented. Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., KOSÉ Corp., L'Oréal SA, Natura Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this professional haircare products market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global professional haircare products market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Expansion of the Spa Market will be a Key Market Trend

The expansion of the spa market has positively impacted the growth of the global professional haircare products market. Spa visits have increased over the years as a significant number of consumers are conscious of the impacts of pollutants on their skin and hair. Spa treatments include hair-spa treatments such as dandruff removal, hair nourishments, and others. Hair-spa products are opted by consumers as well as professionals for hair spa treatments. Products such as L'Oréal professional Paris Hair Spa Cream helps in improving the hair texture and nourishment. Wella Professionals Brilliance Treatment helps in smoothening rough hair and colored hair, and Schwarzkopf Professional SEAH HAIRSPA Cashmere Masque helps in repairing damaged hair.

Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist professional haircare products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the professional haircare products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the professional haircare products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional haircare products market vendors

