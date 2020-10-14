The deep learning market size is poised to grow by USD 7.2 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 45% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Deep learning is popularly used in machine learning, which involves the use of artificial neural networks with several degrees of layers. Moreover, each of these layers has a certain degree of functionality and is mainly used for representing vast amounts of data to ease the process of decision making. Furthermore, the application of deep learning-powered applications widens as massive volumes of digital data are produced at an unprecedented rate across industries. Additionally, the increase in funding in the field of deep learning has encouraged several start-ups to apply this technology across a wide range of industry verticals. For instance, fraud detection, visual recognition, logistics, insurance, and agriculture are some of the application areas of deep learning. Therefore, the increasing number of startups, coupled with the widening application of deep learning, will drive the growth of the global deep learning market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major deep learning market growth came from the software segment. Various industries highly prefer the deep learning software as it helps in designing, training, and validating the deep neural networks through a very high level of a programming interface. Moreover, due to industrial digitalization, massive volumes of data are being generated, which subsequently drives the demand for various types of deep learning software solutions.

North America had the largest deep learning market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing use of deep learning in various industrial applications such as voice recognition, image recognition, and its growing awareness are some of the factors that will significantly influence deep learning market growth in this region.

The deep learning market is fragmented. Adapteva Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Sensory Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this deep learning market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the deep learning market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Emphasis on Cloud-based Deep Learning will be a Key Market Trend

There is a growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning, one of the critical deep learning market trends, as it provides support for scalability, visualization, and storage of massive amounts of structured and unstructured data. The use of cloud computing in deep learning allows the integration of large datasets for training algorithms. Owing to the database scalability of cloud computing, deep learning networks can take advantage of multiple processors and help distribute workloads efficiently across different processor types. Cloud computing in deep learning also helps users speed up the training of deep learning models by using clusters of GPUs and CPUs to perform complex matrix operations.

Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist deep learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the deep learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the deep learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deep learning market vendors

