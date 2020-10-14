Anzeige
14.10.2020 | 08:10
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 13

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2021 of 3.75p per share (2020: 3.75p), payable 11 December 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 13 November 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 12 November 2020.

Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

13 October 2020

