

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) Wednesday reported 46 percent growth in orders for the third quarter, and said it is well positioned for autumn and winter, its traditional growth season.



While orders rose 46 percent to 151.4 million in the third quarter, it rose by 37 percent to 408.3 million in the year-to-date. The company noted it continued to generate strong adjusted EBITDA during the period.



Meanwhile, the company said the acquisition of Grubhub was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on October 7 and that the deal is expected to be complete in the first half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of conditions.



