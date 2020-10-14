Leadership and business transformation specialist Vaz takes global role to advance clients' business success worldwide

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, today named João Guedes Vaz Global Head of Leadership Consulting.

Building on his success as Partner and Head of Leadership Consulting at Boyden Portugal, Vaz takes on this global role with a vision to increase knowledge of Boyden as the go-to firm for leadership services, driving business transformation for clients worldwide.

Upon making the announcement Trina Gordon, President CEO of Boyden, said, "Leadership consulting is a strategic priority at Boyden and I am delighted that João has accepted such an important role. His drive, commitment and talent will enable us to harness the exceptional understanding we have of our clients' business and leadership needs across globally competitive markets."

"We are global leadership specialists," said João Guedes Vaz, Partner, Boyden Portugal and Global Head of Leadership Consulting. "Boyden's leadership consultants work with clients at a deeper level to enable them to leverage new concepts of leadership in today's multi-cultural, multi-generational business environment. My global role provides vision and structure for partners worldwide to blend their leadership expertise with client insight and professional rigour in strengthening performance at board, C-suite and senior levels".

Boyden's leadership consulting enables high performing teams and individuals to achieve personal and organisational goals through proprietary approaches and intellectual property such as the Boyden Leadership Framework. Leveraging the firm's consulting capabilities, Boyden has increased innovation in the executive search process, using analytical methods to minimise risk in senior level hiring and provide greater insight into leadership performance.

Commenting on current client priorities, Vaz noted, "We are conducting a significant amount of leadership consulting for on-boarding and leadership development. Onboarding lessens performance risk and aligns expectations between, say, a new CEO and the board. This is particularly important at a time when 'disruptive leadership' is seen as a critical element in future-proofing a business, and therefore likely to create dynamic tension in the leadership team."

João Guedes Vaz is a leadership and business transformation specialist. He builds on a track record of delivering strategic programmes at global consulting firms Deloitte, where he was Human Capital Consulting Leader for Portugal and Angola, KPMG, where he led Africa People Change Advisory Services as well as serving as a Leadership Services Senior Manager at a leading search firm. Vaz has served as an Executive Director of one of the largest Engineering Construction groups in Portugal. He holds a BSc. in Systems Engineering from the Universidade do Minho in Portugal, is a certified executive coach by Escola Europeia de Coaching (an ICF accredited school) and completed the Leading Digital Business Transformation program at IMD Switzerland. Vaz is fluent in Portuguese, English and Spanish.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked in the top 10 on Forbes' Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2020. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005295/en/

Contacts:

Chris Swee

Global Head of Marketing

T: +1 914 747 0172

E: cswee@boyden.com



João Guedes Vaz

Partner, Boyden Portugal

T: +351 966 597 904

E: joao.guedes.vaz@boyden.com