

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) reported that the Group delivered a progressive improvement in operational performance and was profitable on a pre and post exceptional item basis in third quarter. The Group's non-operational cash balances and headroom on current debt facilities were 348 million pounds at the end of the quarter.



Also, International Personal Finance announced an invitation to holders of its 397 million euros Eurobond 5.75% due April 2021 to exchange their bonds for a combination of a new Eurobond (80%) and partial cash repayment at par (20%). The Group also launched a consent solicitation process for covenant amendments to be made in respect of its sterling and Swedish krona bonds.



