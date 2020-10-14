

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Group Plc. (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) performed solidly in the 2020 financial year, despite the global adversity. Earnings and cash flow were strong. Net debt was at the low end of target range, Ken MacKenzie, Chairman said in the company's annual general meeting.



Mike Henry, chief executive officer of the company, said that the company achieved a safe year with zero fatalities in its operations and strong financial performance.



According to Henry, the company has grown female participation in our workforce by two percentage points in the past year, to 26.5 per cent, which is in the order of 50 per cent higher than our peers.



The company is looking to double the proportion of people who have permanent employment with BHP and it has also recently announced funding and support for 3,500 new apprenticeships and training opportunities in Australia over the next five years.



In the near term, the company expects that the global economy will take some time to stabilise and recover from COVID-19.



On Tuesday, BHP Group said that shareholders withdrew a proposed resolution requesting for the company to take steps to protect cultural-heritage sites in Australia.



Previously, BHP reached a deal with a coalition of Aboriginal land councils over principles for heritage management.



