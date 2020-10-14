

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production rose less-than estimated in August, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in August. In the initial estimate, production increased 1.7 percent.



Shipments grew 1.5 percent monthly in August versus a 2.1 percent rise in the initial estimate.



Inventories declined 1.3 percent in August. According to the initial estimate, inventories fell 1.4 percent.



The inventory ratio fell 2.0 percent versus a 2.5 percent decrease in the initial estimate.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 13.8 percent in August. In the initial estimate, production fell 13.3 percent.



Data also showed that the capacity utilization rose 2.9 percent monthly in August and fell 16.3 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de