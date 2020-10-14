

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production rose in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent month-on-month in August.



Manufacturing output rose 4.2 percent monthly in August.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying decreased 3.7 percent and electricity fell 1.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent in August.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 10.5 percent monthly in August and fell 4.3 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de