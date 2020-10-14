BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production rose in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent month-on-month in August.
Manufacturing output rose 4.2 percent monthly in August.
Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying decreased 3.7 percent and electricity fell 1.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent in August.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 10.5 percent monthly in August and fell 4.3 percent from a year ago.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
