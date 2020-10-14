

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation remained stable in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, same as in August. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.6 percent yearly in September and restaurants and hotels gained 4.4 percent. Prices for health, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.7 percent and 2.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 6.4 percent and communication cost remained unchanged.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



The core CPI rose 1.2 percent annually in September and remained unchanged from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

