Mittwoch, 14.10.2020
PR Newswire
14.10.2020 | 10:16
Transport for London enables a greener transportation future with Remix's collaborative mapping platform

Making critical decisions through a single source of truth for transportation data

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Remix announced they have been chosen by Transport for London (TfL) to provide a platform to modernise planning for surface transport in London and democratize access to transportation data sets throughout the agency. These efforts directly support TfL's commitment that 80% of journeys are made by foot, cycle, or public transport by 2041.

Remix

Achieving these environmental and community goals requires a single source of truth for London's transportation data, accessible to multiple teams for planning, operations, and public consultation. Remix provides TfL staff across multiple departments with access to vital transportation data in a single software platform. The collaborative mapping features in Remix enable TfL to design plans with colleagues and stakeholders remotely and accelerate decision-making on COVID-19 recovery and greener transportation.

Remix gives TfL additional visibility into travel paths and timing patterns to explore electrification of buses and multimodal alternatives to decrease reliance on fossil fuels. With Remix, TfL staff can visualize bus speeds and loads along key corridors alongside demographic and ridership data to make decisions that improve travel times and increase access for disadvantaged communities.

Remix also provides TfL with system-level service data to facilitate operations management, as well as the ability to solicit feedback from diverse communities with unique commenting and presentation tools.

"TfL is leading from the front through their commitment to a greener transportation future," said Tiffany Chu, Remix CEO and co-founder. "We're honored to be the platform where TfL plans transport options that improve quality-of-life and environmental health for their communities."

About Transport for London: TfL is the integrated transport authority that runs day-to-day operations for London's public transport network and manages the Capital's main roads.

About Remix: Remix is the only collaborative mapping platform for transportation decision-making. Partnering with 340+ cities in 5 continents, Remix empowers thousands of planners with a single platform to understand and see all their data in one place, plan out a holistic transportation network, and coordinate across various stakeholders to build more livable cities. This approach yields better outcomes for communities- from improved public transit to coordinated shared mobility programs to a more equitable and safe allocation of the public-right-of-way.

Contact: press@remix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170450/Remix_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
