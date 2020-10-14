The global courier, express, and parcels market size is poised to grow by USD 58.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005118/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing cross-border trade in developing economies is a significant driver that will affect the courier, express, and parcel market landscape. APAC is rapidly becoming a leader in cross-border online sales. Cross-border online sales in China and India are proliferating because of improved logistics facilities, easy payment options, and increased disposable incomes. Courier, express, and parcel service providers and retailers are focusing on localizing the language experience to their customers. Emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil are changing their trade and investment patterns to gain new opportunities. The growing cross-border trade in developing countries is one of the vital courier, express, and parcel market driver that will influence market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major courier, express, and parcels market growth came from the B2C segment. With the rising e-commerce sales, the CEP market will witness steady growth in the B2C segment. In addition to shipments from businesses, the segment also includes returns by customers. Market growth in the B2C segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the other consumer segments.

APAC accounted for the largest courier, express, and parcel market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth in e-commerce activities in the region that is driving the growth of the B2B and B2C sectors will increase courier, express, and parcel activities, influencing the market growth in this region.

The courier, express, and parcels market is fragmented. A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., and SF Holding Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this courier, express, and parcels market forecast report provide a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the courier, express, and parcels market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rise in Contract Manufacturing of FMCGs in Emerging Markets will be a Key Market Trend

The largest share of the consumer goods market is contributed by BRICS nations, followed by North America and Europe. The courier, express, and parcel market is projected to be driven by the revival of the manufacturing sector and expected economic expansion. Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, Korea, and Thailand are witnessing increased penetration of electronic devices. This, coupled with the availability of multiple online payment methods and the growth in electronic goods, automobiles, and food and beverage shipments, will benefit the courier, express, and parcel industry. The rise in contract manufacturing of FMCGs in emerging markets will also significantly influence courier, express, and parcel market growth over the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Courier, Express, and parcels Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist courier, express, and parcels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the courier, express, and parcels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the courier, express, and parcels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier, express, and parcels market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Consumer

Market segments

Comparison by Consumer placement

B2B Market size and forecast 2019-2024

B2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024

C2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Consumer

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.

Aramex International LLC

BDP International Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

One World Express Inc. Ltd.

SF Holding Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005118/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/