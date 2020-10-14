The global courier, express, and parcels market size is poised to grow by USD 58.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The growing cross-border trade in developing economies is a significant driver that will affect the courier, express, and parcel market landscape. APAC is rapidly becoming a leader in cross-border online sales. Cross-border online sales in China and India are proliferating because of improved logistics facilities, easy payment options, and increased disposable incomes. Courier, express, and parcel service providers and retailers are focusing on localizing the language experience to their customers. Emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil are changing their trade and investment patterns to gain new opportunities. The growing cross-border trade in developing countries is one of the vital courier, express, and parcel market driver that will influence market growth.
Report Highlights:
- The major courier, express, and parcels market growth came from the B2C segment. With the rising e-commerce sales, the CEP market will witness steady growth in the B2C segment. In addition to shipments from businesses, the segment also includes returns by customers. Market growth in the B2C segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the other consumer segments.
- APAC accounted for the largest courier, express, and parcel market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth in e-commerce activities in the region that is driving the growth of the B2B and B2C sectors will increase courier, express, and parcel activities, influencing the market growth in this region.
- The courier, express, and parcels market is fragmented. A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., and SF Holding Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this courier, express, and parcels market forecast report provide a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the courier, express, and parcels market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Rise in Contract Manufacturing of FMCGs in Emerging Markets will be a Key Market Trend
The largest share of the consumer goods market is contributed by BRICS nations, followed by North America and Europe. The courier, express, and parcel market is projected to be driven by the revival of the manufacturing sector and expected economic expansion. Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, Korea, and Thailand are witnessing increased penetration of electronic devices. This, coupled with the availability of multiple online payment methods and the growth in electronic goods, automobiles, and food and beverage shipments, will benefit the courier, express, and parcel industry. The rise in contract manufacturing of FMCGs in emerging markets will also significantly influence courier, express, and parcel market growth over the forecast period.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Courier, Express, and parcels Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist courier, express, and parcels market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the courier, express, and parcels market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the courier, express, and parcels market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier, express, and parcels market vendors
