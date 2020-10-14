Through this partnership, Nagarro will resell Rootstock Cloud ERP in the United States, Nordics, DACH and Middle East regions

Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud ERP solutions built on the Salesforce platform, and Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, announced the two companies are entering a partnership to penetrate the cloud ERP market in the United States, Nordics, DACH, and Middle East regions.

"We're excited to work with an innovative solutions provider of Nagarro's caliber. As a Salesforce consulting partner, they understand the benefits of having ERP and CRM on one platform. They have customer relationships with global leaders in manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain management, which is our target. Leveraging Nagarro's ERP team, we'll quickly extend and deepen our market reach," said Per Norling, General Manager of Rootstock International.

Viyom Jain, Global Business Unit Head, CRM ERP at Nagarro, said, "With Industry 4.0, a cloud strategy with a 360-degree view of customers and business intelligence tools is crucial to the new enterprise. We view Rootstock's modern, flexible cloud ERP as a core component enabling companies to accelerate their digital transformation, to foster a connected workforce, and push the boundaries of what's possible with the Salesforce platform."

As a cloud ERP on the Salesforce platform, Rootstock bridges a gap, offering sales order processing, engineering, supply chain, production, inventory, logistics, and financials. Rootstock will enable Nagarro to help customers realize a complete life cycle from leads to order shipment.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce platform. Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition.

About Nagarro

Nagarro helps our clients transform, adapt, and build new ways into the future through an entrepreneurial, agile, and caring mindset. We excel at digital product engineering and deliver on our promise of thinking breakthroughs. Today, we are 8,000+ experts across 24 countries, forming a Nation of Nagarrians, ready to help our customers succeed. www.nagarro.com

