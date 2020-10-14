

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices declined in September, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.4 percent annually in September, following a 0.5 percent decline in August, as initially estimated.



Prices for housing declined 1.4 percent yearly in September and those of leisure and culture fell 1.1 percent. Transportation cost declined 5.0 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and hotels, cafes and restaurants rose 2.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in September, after remaining unchanged in the previous month, as estimated.



The harmonized index of consumer prices declined 0.6 percent in September, same as seen in the previous month, as initially estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.4 percent in September. In the initial estimate, the HICP remained unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de