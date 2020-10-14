Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.10.2020
WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 Ticker-Symbol: D7G 
PR Newswire
14.10.2020 | 11:52
Nel ASA: Receives first H2Station order in Poland

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL) has received a purchase order from ZE PAK SA (ZE PAK) for H2Station hydrogen fueling stations which will be used to fuel passenger vehicles and buses in Poland.

"We're excited to enter yet another country in Europe with our H2Station fueling solutions. We see attractive market opportunities in Poland, and are proud that ZE PAK, which is the leading energy company in Poland has chosen our fueling solutions," says Jens Egholt, Senior Director Global Sales of Nel Hydrogen Fueling.

The value of the purchase order is around EUR 3.2 million, and the stations are scheduled to be delivered in 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Jon André Løkke, CEO, +47 907 44 949

Bjørn Simonsen, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, +47 971 79 821

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy, and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Our roots date back to 1927, and since then, we have had a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies. Today, our solutions cover the entire value chain: from hydrogen production technologies to hydrogen fueling stations, enabling industries to transition to green hydrogen, and providing fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as fossil-fueled vehicles - without the emissions.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nel-asa/r/nel-asa--receives-first-h2station--order-in-poland,c3215759

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/115/3215759/1318849.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
