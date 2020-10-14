City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 13-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.35p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.85p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP12.90m

Net borrowing level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 13-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.01p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.15m

Net borrowing level: 21%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528