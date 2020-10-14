Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 260.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 253.73p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---