BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 12
NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 13 October 2020 were: 129.28c Capital only USD (cents) 99.56c Capital only Sterling (pence) 131.69p Including current year income USD (cents) 101.42p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September 2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283 which are held in treasury
