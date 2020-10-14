Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Von 39 auf 465 Millionen Börsenwert in kürzester Zeit! Mit dieser Aktie möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2020 | 12:58
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 14

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 30 September 2020 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		 One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value-0.2%-1.9%11.8% -9.5%10.5%70.2%
Share price-1.6%0.6%10.7%-17.3%11.1%76.6%
Russell 1000 Value Index1.0%0.9%15.7% -9.5%12.2%69.4%

Source: BlackRock

At month end
Net asset value - capital only:161.02p
Net asset value - cum income:161.77p
Share price:150.00p
Discount to cum income NAV: 7.3%
Net yield¹:5.3%
Total assets including current year revenue:£129.8m
Gearing:Nil
Options overwrite:18.4%
Ordinary shares in issue²:80,214,044
Ongoing charges³:1.1%


1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 7 November 2019 for the year ended 31 October 2019, and on 20 March 2020, 5 May 2020 and 6 August 2020 for the year ending 31 October 2020, and based on the share price as at close of business on 30 September 2020.

² Excluding 20,147,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2019.

Benchmark Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials24.3
Health Care17.2
Information Technology11.9
Consumer Staples9.7
Communication Services7.8
Energy6.8
Industrials6.7
Consumer Discretionary5.0
Utilities3.4
Materials2.0
Net current assets5.2
-----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States72.5
Netherlands5.1
United Kingdom4.7
Germany4.3
Ireland2.7
France2.5
Switzerland1.7
Norway0.8
Canada0.5
Net current assets5.2
-----
100.0
=====


Ten Largest Investments
CompanyCountry of RiskTotal Assets (%)
Verizon CommunicationsUSA4.3
Bank of AmericaUSA3.0
CitigroupUSA2.7
MedtronicIreland2.7
Comcast CorporationUSA2.5
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUSA2.4
Wells FargoUSA2.3
SanofiFrance2.3
Samsung ElectronicsUSA2.3
Altria GroupUSA2.2

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 30 September 2020, the Company's NAV decreased by 0.2% and the share price by 1.6% (all in sterling). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 1.0% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the communication services sector. Notably, selection decisions in the media and diversified telecom services industries proved beneficial. In information technology, stock selection in technology hardware, storage and peripherals and communications equipment boosted relative returns. Other modest contributors during the month included stock selection in consumer staples and the portfolio's cash allocation.

The largest detractor from relative performance was stock selection in the financials sector. Notably, stock selection in the banks and diversified financial services industries proved costly during the month. In industrials, stock selection in aerospace and defence and an underweight exposure to the machinery industry weighed on relative results. Other notable detractors during the period included an overweight exposure to the energy sector and an underweight exposure to materials.

The portfolio's option overwriting strategy contributed to relative performance in September.

Transactions/Options

Transactions: In September, the portfolio initiated a new position in PPG Industries and we added to our existing position in Samsung Electronics. Conversely, we exited our position in Quest Diagnostics and reduced our exposure to Morgan Stanley during the month.

Options: As of 30 September 2020, the Company's options exposure was 18.4% and the delta of the options was 89.2.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the financials, health care and energy sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the industrials, real estate and materials sectors.

Source: BlackRock. Data as of 30 September 2020.

14 October 2020

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brna on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.