OneSoft Solutions Inc.: New Client Adopts OneSoft Solutions' Cognitive Integrity Management

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), a wholly owned subsidiary of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) (the "Company" or "OneSoft") is pleased to announce that another North American- based pipeline operator (the "Client") has entered into a multi-year agreement to adopt the Company's Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solution to manage a pipeline system with unique operating circumstances.

While most CIM production trials and all client user agreements to date have involved underground pipeline systems, this Client operates a pipeline that was designed to withstand harsh climatic environments, with segments of insulated pipeline mounted on above-ground pylons. This results in unique operating challenges in aligning inline inspection data which do not similarly affect oil and gas pipeline operators that operate with conventional underground pipelines.

"Investigation by this Client has been extensive, prior to committing to incorporate CIM into their integrity management processes," said Dan Tipton, OneBridge VP of Sales. "This sale corroborates that our solution can be used by a wide-range of operators with diverse pipeline integrity management requirements."

"Working with this Client will provide a rare opportunity to advance our software platform and technology to broaden our capabilities, including cost optimization through the use of CIM, and enable us to apply learnings for all pipeline operators without sharing data," said Brandon Taylor, OneSoft President and COO. "I encourage readers to watch my most recent interview regarding Company progress posted on Stock News Now."

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

