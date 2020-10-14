

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's inflation eased in September, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 year-on-year in September, after a 1.2 percent increase each in August and July.



Prices of education grew 4.5 percent yearly in September and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 4.2 percent. Prices for restaurants and hotels rose 4.0 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for transportation, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 9.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in September, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6 percent in September and fell 1.2 percent a month ago.



