2020 World Young Scientist Summit (http://www.wyss.org.cn)will be held in Wenzhou City of Zhejiang Province in Eastern China with the aim of gathering talents from around the world to create a better future. Leading Chinese and international scientists will communicate opinions both offline and online on innovation-related topics.

With the theme of "The future of technology depends on the youth," this year's Summit has a vision to fuel the development of the community of shared future for mankind. A series of "cross-border integration" special activities will be held that focus on UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, the Belt and Road Initiative, the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, the fight against the pandemic, and youth and the future.

Moreover, the Summit will gather young talents from various industries, venture capital firms, and art circles to communicate ideas on science and technology topics. Top scientists setting the trends, young scientists getting thoroughly involved, private entrepreneurs seeking partners, and outstanding artists displaying their creativity to jointly cope with global challenges and build a more extensive platform for exchange and higher-level technology innovations.

As the Russian physiologist and Nobel laureate Ivan Petrovich Pavlov said, "The future of science has to depend on the diligent and humble young generation." The Summit expects to encourage exchanges on science and technology, promote innovation cooperation among the youth, power the economic and social development with technological innovations, and create a better future for mankind.

The Summit provides a platform for science giants to put on "roadshows" for high-end projects, for business representatives to recruit talents, and for young science and technology talents to pursue their aspirations.

Last year, 10 innovation platforms, 78 technology projects, the recruitment of 64 high-end talents and teams, and the signing of 17 strategic cooperation agreements were nailed down at the 2019 World Young Scientist Summit. Finally, the World Young Scientists Startup Park, the Summit Startup Incubation Accelerator, and a RMB 2 billion Science and Technology Innovation Fund were established at the Summit, with 12 potential projects to join the Startup Park.

