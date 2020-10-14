

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property prices continued to decline in August, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The residential property price index declined 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, same as seen in July.



In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices declined 1.6 percent yearly in August. Excluding Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland rose 0.3 percent from the same period last year.



On a monthly basis, residential property prices rose 0.3 percent in August, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

