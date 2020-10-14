Robust Functionality and Ease of Use Leads to High Cross-department Adoption; Wrike's State-of-the-art Data Security and Encryption Ensures Firm's Data Remains Safe and Secure

Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced that ABUS, a leading German company that manufactures a wide range of security products, has implemented Wrike to simplify and secure cross-department project management.

The company sought a work management platform that offered the best compromise between security, range of functions, and usability. "We previously had a product data management system that was hardly used it was too complex for our end-users to handle," said Torsten Mühlhoff, Marketing Controlling Corporate Projects, ABUS. "It was clear we were lacking transparency and traceability collaboration could definitely be improved."

ABUS was keenly attracted to Wrike's broad focus on data security and encryption. "It starts with Wrike having a data center in Europe that is compliant with EU data protection directives," added Mühlhoff. "Additionally, we place great importance on Wrike's information security policy based on the need-to-know principle, which limits access to projects and folders that are only relevant to individual users. And Wrike is the only provider that offers customer-managed encryption keys and data encryption. There's no question or doubt with Wrike we have one of the most secure collaborative work management platforms on the market, and we feel we are in good hands with them."

Through the intensive introduction phase and support, ABUS is achieving a high level of user activity. Wrike is now used for the planning and implementation of projects in many areas of the company. "User acceptance is very good in almost all areas," said Mühlhoff. "Workflows, projects, and processes are better documented and can be traced more quickly. It is not so much about the mass of projects that we carry out with Wrike, but rather about the quality. When projects are planned better, we have an easier way to react to changes because there is a much better overview of relevant activities and we can see the links and dependencies more clearly. Wrike supports us in keeping everything in view and offers the necessary transparency, helping us react to and resolve problems faster."

"As entities like the EU adopt stricter data regulations, firms must quickly apply more sophisticated controls and be able to demonstrate compliance," said Saranya Babu, Wrike's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "With the addition of Wrike, ABUS will benefit from an integrated collaborative work management platform with granular security, and enable its professionals to work more productively and efficiently across multiple departments throughout the organization."

For additional details on how ABUS is using Wrike, please read the case study: Security technology provider ABUS uses Wrike for secure and user-oriented project management. German version: Sicherheitstechnik-Anbieter ABUS nutzt Wrike für sicheres und Anwender-orientiertes Projektmanagement.

About Wrike

Wrike is the only collaborative work management platform for the enterprise that can be easily configured for any department, team, or work style all in a single digital workplace. The Wrike platform completes the cloud collaboration toolbox and transforms how work is done by allowing all teams to focus their attention on what matters most. Dedicated to making teams insanely productive, Wrike puts teams in control of their digital workflows to enable maximum potential and accelerate business growth. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike is the partner of choice for more than 18,000 organizations, including Hootsuite, Tiffany Co., and Ogilvy, and two million users across 140 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005012/en/

Contacts:

Paul Fernandez

Senior Corporate Communications Manager PR/AR

paul.fernandez@team.wrike.com