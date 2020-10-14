Breakfast sausage patties with "meatier" taste and texture now available for foodservice industry

Meatless Farm, the plant-based brand helping individuals reduce meat consumption in an environmentally friendly and healthy way, is excited to announce it has partnered with Canada's leading foodservice distributors, to bring a new meat-free product to Canada.

In addition to the existing product line of meat-free burgers, the company has introduced new plant-based breakfast sausage patties for the Canadian market. Both the burger and the breakfast sausage patty are available in a 36-pack case and will be introduced across the country through our Fresh Pro Sales broker team as foodservice distributors look to expand their product offerings.

Meatless Farm's internal team of chefs and food scientists developed recipes that provide the market with the highest quality taste and texture in plant-based meat alternatives. The new recipe a next-generation soy-free, completely pea-based mix more closely resembles the taste and texture of red meat, making it easier to swap meat for a plant-based alternative in the familiar dishes that Canadians love and crave. Meatless Farm's new recipe also improves product quality and ensures products are free from major allergens.

"A plant-based revolution is taking place across the globe, and Canada is no different. We've loved seeing Canadians' excitement for the taste and texture of our products since launching last year," said Darcy Peters, vice president of sales, Meatless Farm Canada. "Expanding our product line to include breakfast items was critical to meet the demand of our Canadian audience and reflects the changing eating habits resulting from the pandemic. We look forward to our upcoming discussions with foodservice partners on how they can incorporate our plant-based products in their menus."

About Meatless Farm

Meatless Farm is a plant-based protein company known for its meat-free burger patties, meatless ground and sausage products. Almost indistinguishable from meat in terms of taste and texture, Meatless Farm's products are 100 per cent plant-based, gluten-free and made using the highest-quality, non-GMO ingredients available. The company launched in the UK in 2018 and has since expanded into Europe, the US, Canada, Asia Pacific, South America and the UAE. The company was founded by Morten Toft Bech, after he and his wife discovered the difficulty of preparing quick and easy protein-filled meals for their family, who follow a predominantly plant-based diet.

