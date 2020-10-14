DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2020 / 12:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/10/2020) of GBP42.09m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 13/10/2020) of GBP25.9m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 13/10/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 124.24p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 124p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 115.00p Premium / (Discount) to (7.44)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 111.62p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 109.00p Premium to NAV (2.35)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 13/10/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 85910 EQS News ID: 1140892 End of Announcement EQS News Service

