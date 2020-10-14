CoreDial Wins Multiple Industry Accolades for its 2020 CoreNexa UCaaS and CCaaS Offerings

Cloud communications provider's innovative offerings and channel-focused model earns recognition from TMC

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced that it's received multiple awards from leading industry publications for two of its 2020 innovations, CoreNexa SMS and CoreNexa WFM (Workforce Management). These honors include the Unified Communications Product of the Year Award, Contact Center Technology Award, and Friend of the Channel award, all presented by Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC), one of the communications industry's most respected publishers.

2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award: The CoreNexa SMS/MMS solution was recognized as a unified communications solution that demonstrates "exceptional innovation" and contributes new functionality to business communications environments, according to TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. An integrated tool within CoreDial's powerful Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) ecosystem, it allows employees to send and receive text and multimedia messages from a single dedicated phone number, so businesses can project a consistent professional image while connecting with customers through a rapidly-adopted and highly-preferred channel. All SMS/MMS communications are stored within the CoreNexa system, giving managers the ability to review and track interactions that occur via text as easily as with voice. Winners of this award are listed in INTERNET TELEPHONY.

CUSTOMER's 2020 Contact Center Technology Award: TMC's CUSTOMER magazine recognized CoreNexa WFM for its "ability to help contact centers deliver world-class customer experiences." Introduced in July 2020, CoreDial's CoreNexa WFM module is built into its omni-channel CoreNexa Contact Center. With built-in scheduling, forecasting and adherence capabilities, CoreNexa WFM alows contact center managers to plan, monitor, and adjust employee schedules through an intuitive, cloud-based, drag-and-drop interface. CoreNexa WFM gives supervisors visibility into the performance and efficiency of both on-site and remote agents, ensuring their entire team - off-site or otherwise - is compliant with company policies and procedures. This is particularly critical for businesses who oversee hybrid workplaces, many of which plan to remain fully or partially hybird in a post-pandemic environment. Award winners can be seen in CUSTOMER magazine online.

TMC Friend of the Channel Award: CoreDial was also named to INTERNET TELEPHONY's "Friend of the Channel" list. This program recognizes organizations that maintain a world-class channel program that attracts the top communications VARs, MSPs, and agents, according to TMC, publisher of INTERNET TELEPHONY. Recipients were selected based on their "exemplary channel programs and for going the extra mile when it comes to supporting their partners." The Friend of the Channel list appeared in INTERNET TELEPHONY.

"We're thankful for the recognition that CoreDial has received from the industry," said Alan Rihm, CoreDial's CEO. "Offering innovative cloud solutions and programs that empower our partners to succeed is an ongoing, everyday focus for us, and this year our commitment only strengthened. COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic has challenged us all in so many ways, and thankfully our team was able to quickly and efficiently help our partners adapt and continue serving their customers without incident. The sudden "work from home" mandate forced everyone able to work remotely to leverage our existing platform innovations like CoreNexa UC, SMS, and mobile. Our Contact Center customers also were able to seamlessly stay connected from their home offices. While our focus has been on the health and well being of our partners, employees, and all their families, our cloud innovations proved extremely useful through these unprecedented times. We remain focused on providing the highest quality, reliable and feature rich services that customers want and need. Especially now, as workforces are more distributed than ever."

According to Rich Tehrani, TMC's chief executive officer and group editor-in-chief, CoreDial's achievements illustrate the company's ability to address real-world business needs.

"TMC is proud to showcase innovative solutions that allow organizations to become more productive, efficient, and competitive," said Tehrani. "CoreDial has consistently been a leader in this endeavor by developing solutions that help companies transform their operations. We're glad to acknowledge CoreDial's solutions and we enthusiastically look forward to future innovations from their team."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center and video collaboration to more than 33,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small to medium size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 800+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce.

