CrossRoads Extremity Systems: Inventor Dr. Brad Lamm Helps Over 100 Patients With Minimally-Invasive Bunion Surgery

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Over the last decade, minimally-invasive (MIS) foot surgery has been a hot topic among surgeons and patients due to the promise of faster patient recovery and less pain. Many patients are concerned about scheduling traditional foot surgery because they cannot afford to be off their feet. They feel a long recovery time is impossible due to family and work responsibilities.

In response to his patient concerns, Dr. Lamm and CrossRoads® Extremity Systems launched the miniBunion minimally-invasive bunion system that allows a walking recovery and requires very little downtime. Unlike more-invasive traditional techniques, the miniBunion procedure uses a small ½ inch incision and preserves the soft tissues surrounding the foot.

Before Surgery After Surgery

Dr. Lamm was the surgeon designer of the miniBunion minimally-invasive system and has utilized it to treat over 140 patients. "Bunion surgery can be performed with a revolutionary technique through a small incision which provides stability and allows an active immediate weight-bearing recovery. I have seen great success with the miniBunion surgery, and patients have had less pain than with the traditional bunion surgery," said Dr. Lamm. His patients have been thrilled to have walking recoveries so they can continue to take care of their work and family responsibilities.

Foot surgeons across the country are now offering the miniBunion minimally-invasive bunion system to their patients. Discover more at www.minibunion.com or connect with CrossRoads Extremity System on Facebook and Instagram @minibunion.

About CrossRoads® Extremity Systems

CrossRoads was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN. CrossRoads is the only foot and ankle company commercializing breakthrough technologies for faster healing. CrossRoads is driven to serve the foot and ankle community with innovative technologies that improve the operating room experience and patient outcomes through simplicity and accuracy for the surgeon, and sustainability and cost reduction for healthcare institutions. CrossRoads' Staple Compression Plate (SCP) technology is the only technology on the market today to simultaneously offer enhanced stability with continuous compression, optimizing conditions for bone healing infusion procedures. The Company leverages this technology in a broad range of procedure-specific, sterile-packed implants and instrumentation systems cleared for both lower and upper extremity indications. The Company's EcoSMART® Instrument Service provides customers with gamma sterilized, reusable instruments for every surgical case, and post-surgery recovery and processing of those instruments. EcoSMART® reduces the inefficiencies of traditional non-sterile instrument trays and eliminates the waste associated with typical disposable instruments.

