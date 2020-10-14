

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.72 billion, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $4.04 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.3% to $18.86 billion from $22.01 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.72 Bln. vs. $4.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $18.86 Bln vs. $22.01 Bln last year.



