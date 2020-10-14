Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.10.2020
PR Newswire
14.10.2020 | 14:16
Beijing Review released documentary "Hiroto Kawasaki: Living as a farmer in China"

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiroto Kawasaki is a 74-year-old Japanese agricultural expert working in Xiaoliugu Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Province in central China. In 2009 when he visited rural areas during an exchange at Qingdao Agricultural University, he found that the agricultural development there relied heavily on chemical fertilizers. This experience inspired Kawasaki to find a new life goal after retirement - to develop green agriculture in China's rural areas. After seven years' effort, he finally succeeded in the cultivation of organic plants, including tomatoes, and also helped a local farm to achieve relatively stable income. With his second goal of training agricultural talents, he has decided to stay in China and keep promoting circular agriculture in more places.

This documentary was produced by Beijing Review, China's only national weekly news magazine in English.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312559/Beijing_Review_Documentary_A_Japanese_and_his_organic_farm_in_China.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Jin Zhixiao
Tel: +86-18811324067
E-mail: callmejking@163.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/callmejking
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIdcTlLoK1w

Beijing Review Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beijing Review)

© 2020 PR Newswire
