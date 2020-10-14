Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2020) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount Mining") is pleased to announce it has commenced the first phase of a three phase drill program at its Silver Cliff property in Colorado.

Viscount's 2020 drill campaign has three objectives. They are to expand the previously defined Kate resource (the "KSR"). Also to further outline the South Kate high grade zone and to test new targets. Five of the planned holes are East, North and West of the resource defined by Dr. Gilles Arseneau in his 2018 NI 43-101 report. Four drill holes are to start to define the south Kate high grade zone. If this is successful, it will potentially improve the grade of the KSR

Many of the historic holes had been drilled for Tenneco Minerals at the KSR between 1987 and 1990, following which the company completed a feasibility study for open pit mining of silver and announced plans to construct a $35,000,000 milling operation at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter, the parent company, Tenneco was sold and the new owners decided to divest their mineral interests and the decision was reversed in 1991.

Viscounts 2016 and 2017 drill campaigns was to confirm historic drilling in the KSR. This was necessary, since the core and RC chips from the previous drilling had been lost, and only incomplete assay results are known. Based on the data collected by Viscount, and the selected historic drilling data, Dr. Gilles Arseneau estimated that the Kate deposit contained 2,064,000 tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resource averaging 84 g/t of silver for 5,560,000 ounces of silver and 3,172,000 tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resource averaging 70 g/t of silver for 7,143,900 ounces of silver.

Hole ID Length (m) Grade (gpt silver) DDH-73-2 13.3 2,102.7 89-26 5.92 181.1 89-27 18.2 218.0 89-28 5 654.7 88-47 7.6 160.2 K16-01 6.1 1778.0 K16-03 9.15 233.0

In the above table, all but K16-01 and K16-03 are from historic data. The Kate high grade zone is 82 meters in strike length, and open to the north east, and potentially to the north. The historical data in the summary table used a 2 opt cut-off grade and total depth of the holes are not known.

Two holes will test new targets. One of the holes in the Kate high grade zone will be drilled past the high grade to test the hypothesis that a second mineralized zone exists at depth. The other drill hole will test the Passiflora target. Historic drilling has showed significant silver and gold intercepts. An internal report from CoCa Mines in 1983, estimated a 40 million ton resource, but this is not NI 43 101 compliant. The historic data reported that 14 holes were drilled in the Passiflora area with the best silver grade being 256 gpt, and best gold 1.4 gpt.

Viscount will be continuing to drill with the objective of adding to the ACS resource estimate of the KSR/Kate deposit, as well as moving forward on the evaluation of resource potential of several other promising targets.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,319.48 hectares where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following a takeover by another company.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 293 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights and is comprised of more than 2,442 hectares. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines.

