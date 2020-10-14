On July 22, 2020, the shares in Prime Living AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. Today, October 14, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company has applied for delisting of its class B preference shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the class B preference shares (PRIME PREF B, ISIN code SE0006422317, order book ID 105127) of Prime Living AB (publ). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB