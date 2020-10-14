ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Announces Removal of "Shell Risk" Designation by OTC Markets

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), the creator of the WinQuik trivia gaming platform announced today the removal of the "shell risk" designation by OTC Markets.

The shell risk designation indicates that a company may be a Shell Company, as defined by SEC rules or displays characteristics common to Shell Companies. This designation is made at OTC Markets' discretion based on an analysis of the company's key financial data.

Michael Handelman, CFO of ClickStream stated "We are very pleased that the "shell risk" designation has been removed by OTC Markets. This is part of our continuing effort to improve our corporate standing and transparency. Our balance sheet is strong, and we are operating with an all hands-on deck approach to perfect our WinQuik app. ClickStream has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and will continue to actively communicate with our shareholders and players."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: Web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | Twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

