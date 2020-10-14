OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 October 2020

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 13 October 2020 that on 12 October 2020 certain purchases and awards of ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company were made under the all-employee Oxford Instruments Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP") including by and to the Executive Directors.

The transactions listed below were undertaken on behalf of the Executive Directors by the trustee of the SIP.

The Matching Shares are subject to a risk of forfeiture which will normally be removed on the third anniversary of award subject to the participant's continued employment and the retention of the linked Partnership Shares. No consideration was paid by the participants for the award of, or is due on the release of, the Matching Shares.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324



Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Barkshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc





ISIN - GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares (9) and Matching Shares (2) in the Company's Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) £16.94 9 £16.94 2 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11

£186.34 e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)