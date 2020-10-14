

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Datto Holding Corp. announced the launch of its initial public offering of 22 million shares of common stock. The company currently anticipates the initial public offering price to be between $24.00 and $27.00 per share. Datto intends to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker, MSP.



Datto Holding Corp. is a provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs). With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de