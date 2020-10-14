

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - In a pandemic ravaged economy, investors are keenly awaiting stimulus bill as well as the development in the vaccine front. While the COVID-19 infections are spiking day-by-day, the World Health Organization has warned that Governments should not pursue the principle of 'herd immunity' to control the pandemic as it could cost more lives. More than 38 million people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 across the world, and more than 1,086,000 succumbed to death.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on earnings as well as the Producer Price Index to be announced this morning.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading down.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 27.00 points.



The U.S. major averages all ended Tuesday in the red, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down just 12.36 points or 0.1 percent to 11,863.90. The Dow slid 157.71 points or 0.6 percent to 28,679.81 and the S&P 500 fell 22.29 points or 0.6 percent to 3,511.93.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index or PPI for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior year the index was up 1.6 percent.



The Treasury Department's Statement for September will be released at 2.00 pm ET. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin to speak at a West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference virtual event at 8.35 am ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak at a virtual town hall meeting entitled 'A Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy' at 6.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 18.97 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,340.78, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed little changed at 24,667.09.



Japanese shares reversed early losses to end marginally higher. The Nikkei average edged up 24.95 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,626.73, while the broader Topix index closed 0.32 percent lower at 1,643.90.



Australian markets edged lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 16.50 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,179.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 12.80 points, or 0.20 percent, at 6,387.40.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 31.68 points or 0.64 percent. The German DAX is losing 24.50 points or 0.19 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 11.82 points or 0.20 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is sliding 14.73 points or 0.14 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.33 percent.



