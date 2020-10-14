The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB ("Oasmia Pharmaceutical" or the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of fifteen annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Swedish Securities Council in its ruling 2019:13 has found that Oasmia Pharmaceutical has breached good practice in the stock market by not having complied with a main shareholder's request for an extraordinary general meeting for the election of board members and, when eventually convened, also having cancelled such a meeting at a late stage. The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company has breached good practice in the stock market by having expressed remarks on the main shareholder's request and proposals for board members in several press releases. The Disciplinary Committee's decision will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2020 Please find attached a Swedish version of the decision. An English version will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793988