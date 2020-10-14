'Teads Conversions': the new robust lower-funnel solution, geared to drive traffic and on-site conversions for advertisers

'inRead Stories' and 'inRead Social B2B': allowing brands to extend the reach of their social campaigns beyond the walled gardens

Today, Teads, The Global Media Platform, unveiled a suite of updates including the expansion of its robust performance offering along with new social products and measurement solutions. The announcements were made during the inaugural 'Teads Partner Day', a global virtual event that brought together more than 1,000 brand marketers, agency partners and trade journalists.

Among the main innovations the company announced is 'Teads Conversions', a new performance programmatic solution geared towards helping brands deliver on-site conversions such as leads, add to cart, registrations and sales. This solution allows clients to access Teads' high quality traffic and premium publisher inventory while optimizing towards lower-funnel outcomes via the leading DSPs in the marketplace. The solution is also available in closed beta via Teads' self-serve buying interface.

As advertisers move further down the funnel, one common concern is that they have to sacrifice quality and brand safety to get lower funnel conversions. As a 'curated internet,' Teads is a single access point to the world's best publishers, offering quality scale, brand-safety and outcome transparency not available within the 'walled gardens' of social platforms, or across the low quality inventory on the open web.

The Teads performance offering is based on the following five 'Quality Performance' pillars:

Real ROI, Objectively Measured: Teads welcomes 3rd party measurement solutions. Quality Media Environments: Teads Performance Solutions leverages the quality editorial placements available on the Teads platform, comprised of many of the world's top publishers. Ads That are Actually Seen: Teads delivers high viewability through ad formats that don't load if they aren't viewable Optimized Creative Made for Quality Inventory: Teads has developed a suite of creative templates highly optimized to deliver against a variety of performance KPIs. Powerful AI to Find Brand Customers: Teads performance solutions are powered by its AI engine, which learns which users are most likely to generate a qualified visit.

Teads Conversions is the latest addition to Teads' Performance offering. Complementing the mid-funnel traffic acquisition and incremental visitor solutions available to brand advertisers who are looking to deliver maximum ROI on their digital ad spend.

"At L'Oréal we want to be able to offer a perfect choice of brands for all types of consumer needs and desires and for all beauty dreams all around the world. To achieve this we need to be present in the most relevant channels and at the right moments. For the last three years, since we started working with Teads, we have been able to deliver strong results in both our awareness and performance campaigns, and inform our marketing decisions based on relevant insights and a diverse range of studies provided by their team. I really appreciate the value of having a partner to achieve our goals." Kim Dirckx, CMO/CDO at L'Oréal LATAM

Teads is also launching 'inRead Stories' and 'inRead Social B2B' in their inRead Social suite. These solutions seamlessly extend the reach of social media ads into high quality publisher environments in the curated web. The Stories format is a highly visible vertical ad experience running between paragraphs in editorial content. inRead Social B2B, a solution targeting corporate and professional decision makers which make up 27% of Teads' audience globally.

"Teads has doubled down on innovation in 2020 to support the accelerated performance and e-commerce efforts of brands and agencies. We're also focused on allowing brands to seamlessly enrich their options outside of the walled gardens. Both of these strategies have been paying off for our clients with tangible results in both savings and performance."comments Bertrand Quesada, CEO and Co-founder of Teads.

Additional announcements:

In addition to the updates to the performance and social suites, Teads announced further innovations to the platform during its Partner Day:

Enhanced contextual targeting solutions : Allowing smart, future proof, targeting strategies for brands as we move towards a cookieless world. Benefiting a privacy concerned user, without negatively impacting media plans targeting specific audiences. This is achieved by semantic analysis across a range of contextual segments, leveraging the in-article environments where Teads operates.

: Allowing smart, future proof, targeting strategies for brands as we move towards a cookieless world. Benefiting a privacy concerned user, without negatively impacting media plans targeting specific audiences. This is achieved by semantic analysis across a range of contextual segments, leveraging the in-article environments where Teads operates. Brand Pulse: Teads' proprietary campaign measurement tool is now available within Teads Ad Manager, Teads' self serve platform. Allowing brands to seamlessly measure campaign success and brand uplift themselves.

About Teads

Teads, The Global Media Platform, is the single access point for advertisers to connect to the world's best publishers and reach an audience of over 1.6 billion people every month. Teads' made-for-mobile ad experiences deliver the best combination of mass reach and brand safety in the market.

Teads' end-to-end platform provides a sustainable advertising ecosystem that respectfully connects brands to consumers. Teads demand-side, sell-side and creative technology delivers effective and engaging advertising experiences for consumers, guaranteed outcomes for brands, and ultimately powers publishers with better monetization solutions to fund quality journalism.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 800+ people in 26 countries.

