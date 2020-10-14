OverIT strengthens its presence in Brazil and welcomes FLUXO Solucoes to their partner community to support the strong demand of Artificial Intelligence-Driven and Augmented & Virtual Reality Extended Collaboration solutions

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLUXO Integrated Solutions, the Brazilian leader in Oil and Gas and Petrochemical industries, has joined forces with OverIT to provide sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-Driven and Augmented & Virtual Reality Extended Collaboration solutions.

The combination of FLUXO's Brazilian industry expertise in Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Chemical, Steel, Mining, Ethanol, and Biodiesel Industries, and OverIT's best-in-class Workforce Collaboration solutions, will provide an incredible level of productivity and sophistication to their customers.

By becoming a strategic member of the OverIT Partner Program, FLUXO will be able to offer to its Brazilian customers much needed cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and AR & VR, that will allow them to enhance quality, efficiency and accuracy of their Field Service Management operations.

According to Alejandro Nestares, SVP and GM for OverIT Americas, "Brazil is not only the largest economy in Latin America, but also a natural destination for the world's chemical industry due to its richness in oil, gas, minerals and rare earths. Having the right partner is key, and FLUXO's industry expertise will be an incredible asset to our Brazil Petrochemical strategy".

Backed by US Capital with development Headquarters in Italy and main US offices in Chicago and Miami, OverIT is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management. With more than 500 professionals, OverIT supports over 300 customers, and more than 150,000 Field Service Users. The firm is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading vendor in the FSM and Mobile Workforce Management market.

Headquartered in Salvador/BA with offices in São Paulo/SP, Rio de Janeiro/RJ and a factory in Santana de Parnaiba/SP, FLUXO is a leading automation solutions provider in the process industry. With more than 110 professionals and over 30 years of experience FLUXO is recognized in the Brazilian market as a provider of innovative products and services, combining world class state-of-the-art technology with local support and integration. As result of a solid strategy focused on customer satisfaction, FLUXO has gained the leadership position in the Oil & Gas Industry, Refining, Petrochemical, Mining and Energy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311971/Fluxo_OverIT_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Alejandro Nestares

alejandro.nestares@overit.us

Phone number: +1 305 3227686