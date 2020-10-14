Belkin Introduces Its Most Powerful Mobile Accessories Optimized for iPhone 12 Models

Belkin BOOST?CHARGE and SCREENFORCE Portfolios Get Major Update With Reimagined MagSafe Wireless Charging Accessories and First-Of-Its-Kind Screen Protection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK: 6088) entity, today announced four new products across its mobile power, screen protection and accessories categories engineered and designed for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Leveraging the latest innovative features introduced on iPhone 12 models, Belkin mobile accessories offer secure wireless charging capabilities up to 15W, compatible with the new MagSafe system, flexible and reliable glass material for even more screen protection, and ultimate hands-free convenience for using your phone when driving.

"Working alongside Apple has enabled us to design accessories that are an ideal complement to our customers' most personal devices," said Steven Malony, senior vice president and general manager, Belkin International. "We're excited to delight consumers by connecting them to the technology and experiences they love and can't wait to introduce these new accessories for iPhone users."

MagSafe Accessories

BOOST?CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

The BOOST?CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is designed to be ultra-convenient and ultra-fast providing up to 15W of wireless charging power, compatible with MagSafe. MagSafe features an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil of iPhone to allow accessories and wireless charging solutions to perfectly connect and align to iPhone every time. The BOOST?CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger also provides 5W charging power for AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and a wireless charging module for Apple Watch. It features a non-slip design to support device in portrait or landscape mode and is compatible with MagSafe cases up to 3mm thick.

Available Winter 2020

MSRP $149.99

MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO

The MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO simplifies and enhances the in-car experience, providing a safe, convenient and stylish way to use iPhone 12 models on the road. The powerful magnet module uses MagSafe to keep the device in place while offering convenient view in portrait or landscape mode. The intuitive cable management keeps cable at your fingertips. Designed exclusively to fit iPhone 12 models, it features a slim-profile and premium finishes, for a bold, refined look.

Available Winter 2020

MSRP $39.95

First-of-its-kind Screen Protection

UltraGlass Screen Protector

iPhone 12 models feature a new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The UltraGlass screen protector gives users extra protection with German-engineered lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) glass, the next generation of screen protection for improved flexibility and reliability. Chemically strengthened through a double-ion exchange process, UltraGlass screen protector is 2x stronger than tempered glass and provides best-in-class performance for added impact and scratch protection while maintaining native screen experience with ultra-slim design. The UltraGlass screen protector is first-to-market with use of LAS materials in screen protection, developed to ensure even more protection for iPhone 12 models. Enjoy two-way privacy filters for full-screen privacy when viewed from side with UltraGlass Privacy Screen Protector.

Available Friday, October 16 at Apple stores and Apple.com

MSRP $39.95 - $44.95

About Belkin

The Belkin brand is a market leader in accessories delivering power, protection, productivity and connectivity solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California, Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Store and Charge Go business solution, SOUNDFORM audio portfolio, BOOST?CHARGE mobile power collection, and SCREENFORCE screen protection. Belkin products are sold in more than 50 countries around the world, connecting people to the technology they love whether they are at home, at work or on the go.

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, Phyn) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" - Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" - Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

