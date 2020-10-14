XS Financial to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing scalable equipment leasing solutions to cannabis and hemp companies in the United States, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day taking place Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

XS Financials' Chief Executive Officer, David Kivitz, is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 15th at 12:30 PM EST. Mr. Kivitz will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. "I am looking forward to sharing our growth strategy with investors at the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day," said Mr. Kivitz. "With our two new leasing agreements and a recent acquisition of the California lenders license, the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors."

This year's Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day will feature several leaders in Technology and Diversified industries and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day (virtual)

Format: Presentation

Date: Thursday, October 15th

Time: 9:30 AM - 4:15 PM EST

Registration: Link

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owner/operators of cannabis and hemp companies, including cultivators, oil processors, manufacturers, testing laboratories, among others. In addition, XS provides a full range of consulting services including equipment selection and procurement, through its network of preferred vendor partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and equipment distributors. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS stakeholders.

Visit www.xsfinancial.com for more information or contact XS Financial at:

