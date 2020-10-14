Anzeige
XS Financial to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing scalable equipment leasing solutions to cannabis and hemp companies in the United States, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day taking place Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

XS Financials' Chief Executive Officer, David Kivitz, is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 15th at 12:30 PM EST. Mr. Kivitz will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. "I am looking forward to sharing our growth strategy with investors at the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day," said Mr. Kivitz. "With our two new leasing agreements and a recent acquisition of the California lenders license, the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors."

This year's Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day will feature several leaders in Technology and Diversified industries and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conference Details:
Event: Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day (virtual)
Format: Presentation
Date: Thursday, October 15th
Time: 9:30 AM - 4:15 PM EST
Registration: Link

About XS Financial
Founded in 2017, XS specializes in providing equipment leasing solutions in the United States to owner/operators of cannabis and hemp companies, including cultivators, oil processors, manufacturers, testing laboratories, among others. In addition, XS provides a full range of consulting services including equipment selection and procurement, through its network of preferred vendor partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and equipment distributors. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers, which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS stakeholders.

Visit www.xsfinancial.com for more information or contact XS Financial at:

David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 1-310-683-2336
Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, the anticipated inflow of leads from the California market and the ability to sign any new leases and the timing thereof.

Forward-looking information does not guarantee future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: XS Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609924/XS-Financial-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Gravitas-Technology-and-Diversified-Investor-Day

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
