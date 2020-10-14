FactMR: Anti-Fatigue Mats Market to Witness Growing Adoption in the Commercial Settings by 2030 end; Sales Impacted During COVID-19 Pandemic, Opines Fact.MR

Key anti-fatigue mats market players are focusing on increasing their sales through product improvements and new product launches.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / The anti-fatigue mats market is anticipated to generate a market valuation of about US$ 190 thousand (Th) towards 2030 end. The market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the assessment period (2020-2030). The COVID-19 pandemic has impelled the shutdown of manufacturing plants worldwide, which has sternly affected the demand and supply for anti-fatigue mats in the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2020.

"Workplaces are experiencing dramatic shifts, owing to which, anti-fatigue mats demand is growing with swiftly changing production environments. Businesses worldwide also distinguish the value of the growing trend in ergonomics, and are putting resources in the infrastructure necessitated to do so." says the Fact.MR report.

Key Takeaways

By length, more than 60 feet will be accounting for a majority of the market share towards 2020 end, and more than 36% through 2030 end.

In terms of end-user, residential and commercial settings will gain traction in the global market throughout 2020-2030

By design, the standard category will be foreseeing growth over the forecast period.

East Asia will remain dominant, capturing 35% of the global anti-fatigue mats market, during 2020-2030.

Driving Factors

Growing awareness concerning negative health outcomes time spent sitting on workstations is catalyzing the growth of the global market.

Official settings and other commercial spaces are offering comfortable workstations thus boosting the adoption of anti-fatigue mats.

Constraints

Flooring starts to disintegrate over the course of time which could lead to dangers, for instance, tripping and other safety apprehensions.

Easy accessibility of local products at an affordable price is anticipated to constraint the expansion of the worldwide anti-fatigue mats market

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The anti-fatigue mats market players continue to see downward demand, revenues, and output, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, several players are encountering problems of cash-flow liquidity and difficulties in dealing with debt obligations. However, while the global market is experiencing a decline in sales in 2020, the market will follow a positive growth trend from 2021 onwards.

Competition Landscape

The anti-fatigue mats market is fairly fragmented, with prominent companies such as M+A Mattings, StarTech, and Coba, holding more than 15% of the overall market share. Companies are focusing on increasing their sales via new product releases.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Terminal Tractor market. The market is scrutinized based on material (foam, rubber, and gel), surface compatibility (wet, dry, and oily), length (less than 5 feet, 5-12 feet, 13-60 feet, and more than 60 feet), design (standard, drainage, interlocking/linkage, and others) end user (industrial, residential, and commercial), sales channel (direct sales and indirect sales), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

