Hospice of Westchester Receives $10,000 Grant from KeyBank Foundation

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Hospice of Westchester (HOW) is pleased to announce that it recently received a $10,000 grant from KeyBank Foundation. The funds will support the heart of its operation, the organization's Home Care Services.

"For many years, KeyBank Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of our mission. We are grateful for their ongoing generosity," said Mary K. Spengler, MS, Chief Executive Officer, HOW. "This grant will help us continue to provide quality and compassionate services to those in our care in the comfort of their own homes."

Research has shown that the majority of Americans would prefer to be at home at the end of life. HOW makes this possible for Westchester County residents diagnosed with any life-limiting illness.

KeyBank Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization funded by KeyCorp. Through its civic programs, corporate contributions and volunteerism, the Foundation supports organizations that make an impact in the communities served by KeyBank.

"KeyBank believes in the mission of Hospice of Westchester and the valuable care they provide within our community," said KeyBank Market President and Commercial Sales Leader David W. Lewing. "We are proud to support them."

L-R: Holly K. Benedict, director of development and public affairs; HOW; David W. Lewing, market president and commercial sales leader, KeyBank; Mary K. Spengler, MS, chief executive officer, HOW

About Hospice of Westchester:

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) is a private, not-for-profit healthcare agency that provides skilled, compassionate and comprehensive end-of-life home care to patients diagnosed with any serious or life-limiting illness and gives support to their families and loved ones. Hospice of Westchester is located at 1025 Westchester Avenue, Suite 200, White Plains, NY. For additional information, visit www.hospiceofwestchester.com or call (914) 682-1484. For the latest news and updates, find HOW on Facebook .

About KeyCorp:

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $171.2 billion at June 30, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About KeyBank Foundation:

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

