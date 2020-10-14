Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Provides Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce a shareholder update.

The Company has begun formation of an advisory board. The advisory board will consist of key personnel with a range of expertise in their respective fields with the first such appointment of Mr. Vincent Risalvato.

Mr. Risalvato, also CEO of Pennex Foods (PNNX), is a Computer Scientist and entrepreneur. He has been key to creating and selling companies worth more than $20 million and Mr. Risalvato's product designs ship internationally. As an electrical engineer, programmer and mechanical designer his expertise is in bridging the gap between business and technology. Mr. Risalvato has also been accepted by the courts as an expert in the field of computer science and his testimony has been relied upon to determine the outcome of billion dollar cases.

As the company prepares for the November 4th thru 6th IoT North American tech expo, where Strategic, CEO Jason Tucker, will be co-presenting the company's IoT prototypes with Mr. Risalvato, it was timely to add Vincent as the first advisory board member. Those interested in watching the expo, which is virtual this year, can find Strategic Asset Leasing listed on the expo's exhibitors page: https://www.iottechexpo.com/northamerica/exhibition/

Additionally the company has begun to develop its e-commerce site for sales of upcoming IoT devices which will soon be found at: https://homesafeiot.com/

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "Our advancements in IoT devices such as the company's safe and secure nightlight are growing rapidly. We're very focused on our upcoming expo presentation while also wrapping up other pending business. In the coming days we'll be adding more members to the advisory board such as parties specializing in cryptocurrency in relation to our upcoming cryptocurrency mining initiative. I'm very pleased with how diversified the company's portfolio is becoming and I believe it will greatly benefit our shareholders as well."

About:

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

info@strategicassetleasing.net

SOURCE: Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610395/Strategic-Asset-Leasing-Inc-Provides-Update