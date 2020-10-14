Hyperfine Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Developing the World's Only Portable MRI System for Point of Care

Designed to deliver both value and performance, the Swoop Portable MRI system maximizes operational efficiencies and enables cost-effective quality care

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Hyperfine Research with the 2020 Global New Product Innovation Award for its category-defining Swoop portable MRI system. Lightweight, compact, and easily maneuverable, the first-of-its-kind 0.064 Tesla MRI on wheels enables imaging at the point of care (POC) and delivers preliminary results within minutes so that clinicians can make evidence-based decisions at the patient's bedside.

Hyperfine's Swoop can be wheeled to the patient's bedside, plugged into a standard wall outlet, and operated wirelessly via an iPad. A user-friendly interface allows healthcare professionals (HCPs) to choose MR imaging sequences and protocols easily from a simple list and start scanning in less than two minutes, using 20 times less power than traditional fixed MRI systems. Besides, at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 1,400 pounds, it is 10 times lighter and substantially smaller than fixed MRI systems, does not need liquid cryogens for operation, and averts projectile risks from ferromagnetic objects.

"Hyperfine's portable MRI technology renders DICOM images that integrate with the hospital's PACS systems. The company also offers Hyperfine Cloud PACS solutions for hospitals without PACS, extending healthcare practitioners access to patient information as well as traditional PACS tools and applications," said Poornima Srinivasan, Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Suitable for use in neuro ICUs, emergency departments, urgent care facilities, neurosurgery outpatient clinics, rehabilitation hospitals, and pediatric departments, it enhances patient care quality and safety while improving overall operational efficiencies."

Furthermore, Swoop offers padding, some even inflatable, for patients who are unable to remain still, ensuring correct positioning and patient comfort. Unlike traditional fixed MRIs, if the patient is in the incorrect position when the scan begins, HCPs can stop the procedure and reposition them to scan the right area. It enables them to prioritize scan orders from a set of protocols for different indications to provide evidence-based, quality care decisions throughout the hospital setting.

"Hyperfine's Swoop Portable MRI system incorporates progressive image reconstruction while the scan is in progress to display images on the screen after just 10% of the scan completes. The low-field MRI system allows family members to comfort patients-mainly children-during the scanning procedure, reducing the need for sedation," noted Srinivasan. "By helping detect anomalies and regions of interest quickly, it saves critical time in identifying life-threatening abnormalities and improves patient outcomes. It also allows hospitals to scale up procedural volumes, thereby delivering exceptional value all around."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Hyperfine Research

Hyperfine lives to make MR imaging available to everyone . The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System is the result of a total rethink of MR's potential in the healthcare landscape. What if MR imaging didn't require a dedicated suite, extensive training or expensive upkeep? Let's use the wonders of high-field MRI for the appropriate patients, and deploy Swoop system at the point-of-care for everyone else. Hyperfine received market-ready FDA clearance for its portable MR imaging for the brain and head of patients of all ages in August 2020. Hyperfine is part of 4Catalyzer, a health technology incubator with facilities in CT, NY, CA and Taiwan. www.hyperfine.io.

