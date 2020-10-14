WWP Beauty, a leading provider of cosmetic packaging components, tubes, and full-service turnkey beauty solutions, has hired Benjamin Dop as its European general manager. This strategic new hire will not only help the company expand its global footprint, but will also focus specifically on growth within the European beauty market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005143/en/

Benjamin Dop, European General Manager for WWP Beauty (Photo: Business Wire)

Benjamin will be spearheading the opening and operation of a WWP Beauty Europe HQ office in Paris, France. This opening is part of a broader global strategy that allows WWP Beauty to provide customers with a combination of globalized efficiencies and localized market support. The company will continue to expand its business, with the intention of providing quality solutions at any scale. The new European location also will give WWP Beauty more capabilities to create and develop within Europe.

Joining the team with over 17 years of cosmetics industry experience, Benjamin has a diverse background and deep understanding of manufacturing processes and sales strategies for both packaging and beauty product applications. Throughout his career, he has been widely recognized for his dedication and commitment to his clients, and understands the needs of brands in the European beauty space. In addition to demonstrating his ability to lead, grow and strategically manage key accounts, he spent the last five years scaling up a divisional business model; specifically, growing the skincare sector within Europe for another manufacturing company.

"We are not only excited to have Benjamin as a new member of our team, but we are also very happy to officially have a WWP Beauty Europe HQ office," said Robert Tognetti, COO. "We know that under Benjamin's leadership we will not only be able to grow and expand within Europe, but we will also be able to expand our global capabilities and network that our customers can then leverage to their advantage."

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company's full-service offering of formula, packaging and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that span across North America, Europe and Asia, WWP Beauty offers their customers global support at the local level. To learn more visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005143/en/

Contacts:

Megan Gunn, WWP Beauty

973-805-6500

megan@wwpinc.com