Strides in Interventional Radiology Market Open New Pathways for Management of Cancer, Global Valuation to Clock CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027

- Early uptake of interventional radiology devices for managing cardiovascular burden in North America offers huge undercurrent to its growth, where the regional held the major share in global market

- Wide spectrum of technologies for minimally invasive treatment of various diseases, notably vascular diseases, drive prospects in interventional radiology market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The focus on improving the diagnostic aspect of imaging technologies underpins the steady advances the interventional radiology market has been made over the past few years. Growing clinical relevance of interventional radiology in angioplasty and stent placement has helped propel the market growth.

An array of new technologies such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fractional flow reserve (FFR) are gathering acceptance in cardiovascular procedures for improving the outcomes.

The global valuation of the interventional radiology market was pegged at US$ 16.4 Bn in 2018, and is forecast to expand at CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Interventional Radiology Market Report

The final valuation of the market is projected to be US$ 26,119.3 Mn by 2027

Of the various types, X-ray is a prominently lucrative segment

Of the various applications, embolization was the major segment in 2018

Extensive use of interventional radiology devices in embolization driven by marked presence of patients with traumatic injuries

North America led the global interventional radiology market

Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative segment over the forecast period

Interventional Radiology Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing use of surgical radiology in managing a wide range of conditions is a key trend propelling the strides in the interventional radiology market

Need for making the treatment modalities more Advances made in imaging modalities to make them minimally invasive and targeted toward the diagnosis and treatment of various cardiovascular conditions is boosting the market.

Growing clinical relevance of optical coherence tomography (OCT) for interventional cardiologists is boosting the prospects in interventional radiology market. An example is rise in demand for these in coronary angioplasties.

The marked mortality and morbidity of cardiovascular diseases and multi-vessel diseases is a key trend spurring the clinical relevance of new interventional radiology technologies.

Per the WHO, CVD claims 17.9 million lives each year. This has intensified the need for newer interventional radiology devices in managing the condition.

The growing mortality from traumatic injuries, especially in developed nations, is bolstering the prospects in the interventional radiology market.

Key Impediments to Interventional Radiology Market Stakeholders

High cost of interventional radiology devices has dampened the demand in cost-sensitive markets

Some patients are also averse to use of some of the well-known interventional radiology devices. An instance is claustrophobic patients.

Emerging economies are slow on the uptake of digital radiology devices. A part of the restraining factor is the lack of awareness of the clinical relevance.

Presence of several players renders a high degree of fragmentation to the interventional radiology market.

Some of the key players in the market are Teleflex Incorporated, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Agfa-Gevaert Group.

Interventional Radiology Market: Regional Assessment

Of the various geographies, North America and Europe have been lucrative markets.

The vast appetite for modern radiology devices in surgeries in the regional markets has helped cement their prospects

Rise in demand for optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fractional flow reserve (FFR) in improving the outcomes of stenting has helped augment opportunities for manufacturers in the North America market.

market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising regional market, and is expected to see rapid growth of opportunities. Demand for minimally invasive surgeries across the region is bolstering the prospects in the market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising regional market, and is expected to see rapid growth of opportunities. Demand for minimally invasive surgeries across the region is bolstering the prospects in the market. Rise in image-guided therapeutic interventions in emerging economies of the region has also helped cement the potential of the Asia Pacific interventional radiology market.

The Interventional Radiology Market is segmented based on:

Global Interventional Radiology Market, by Product

X-ray



Computed Tomography (CT)



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



Ultrasound

Global Interventional Radiology Market, by Application

Angiography



Balloon Angioplasty



Embolization



Biopsy



Vertebroplasty-Kyphoplasty



Radiofrequency Ablation



Others

Global Interventional Radiology Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

