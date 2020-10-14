USB type-C Market to Witness a CAGR of 29% through 2030, North America Continues to Dominate the Market - Future Market Insights

Adoption and use by major industries and unique design of the port has pulled the focus of buyers and manufacturers. North America will witness major profit in the coming years.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / The usb type c market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29% through the forecast period (2020-2030) across the globe. Telecommunication and electronics will help the market witness significant growth in the near future. COVID-19 has fuelled the demand as sales have experienced enough profit. Though major challenges like limited use or heat dissipation will affect the market yet a steady growth will be noticed.

"Small and medium enterprises or growing demand by retailers and manufacturers, is motivating revenue generation due to adoption of port. Improving data transfer speed and high quality streaming videos is attracting consumers, thereby, enhancing market growth.," states the FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8618

USB type-C Market - Key Highlights

On the basis of application, smartphones and tablets hold maximum market share due to increased sale.

Global market is expected to surpass US$ 7.9 billion with a CAGR of 29% through 2030.

Demand for HDMI segment will witness maximum profit in the near future.

On the basis of region, North America has taken the spotlight with almost 1/3rd of the total market share.

USB type-C Market - Driving Factors

Wide applications and adoption of USB type-C in e-commerce and retails industries and automotive sectors is driving the market.

Automotive, telecommunication and healthcare industry is gaining pace in the developing economies and contributing to the economy.

Digital cameras, laptops, smartphones, tablets and TV is said to be the most lucrative end-use segment of all.

Use by drivers, passengers, smart mirroring for entertainment applications has caused the market to grow at a considerable rate.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8618

USB type-C Market - Key Constraints

Use remains limited to apple products, therefore causing hindrance to the growth.

Voltage issues and heat dissipation causes major restrictions, thereby reducing profits.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Growth in the market will not suffer much of a loss because social distancing norms will only promote internet reliance and people will avoid the manual process. In the coming years, reliance on smart devices is only expected to rise owing to the digitalization of industrial as well as financial sectors. Therefore, it is probably safe to assume that market will gain proper momentum and will not suffer declination.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Cypress Semiconductor, Anixter International, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Belkin International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Silicon Laboratories, ON Semiconductor, Hirose Electric Group, Analogix Semiconductor Inc

Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to be the top adopters of safe port. Companies are working thoroughly to enhance charging and also developing product portfolio for better market growth. Companies are planning to introduce new type of cable like type C and PD controller integrated system to gain up to 200 W of power.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8618

More on the report

FMI's report presents segmentation like protocol (display port, HDMI, MHL etc.), application (smartphones, tablet, laptops, chargers etc.), industry (consumer electronic, media, automotive, health etc.), region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia etc.)

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Technology Landscape

Marine Electronics Market Find insights into key segmentation that is by component (hardware, software), application (fishing vessels, smart boats etc.) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe)

Threat Intelligence Market FMI's report presents market outlooks, key finding and strategies with parent market trends and segmentation on the basis of service, deployment mode, industry region etc.

Automotive SOC Market FMI's analysis gives an insight into market trends, issues and challenges. It provides key strategies of the companies and a neutral perspective on market performance.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/usb-type-c-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/usb-type-c-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610446/USB-type-C-Market-to-Witness-a-CAGR-of-29-through-2030-North-America-Continues-to-Dominate-the-Market--Future-Market-Insights